Man, son killed in wild elephant attack in the Nilgiris

Coimbatore

13 December 2020 23:41 IST

In separate incidents, two persons sustained injuries in the attack of wild elephant and sloth bear in Coimbatore district

A 49-year-old man and his 29-year-old son were trampled to death by a wild elephant near Gudalur in the Nilgiris on Sunday.

The Forest Department identified the deceased as Anandaraj and his son Prasath from Kolapalli at Cherambadi near Gudalur.

The incident took place around 7.45 p.m. on Sunday when Anandaraj, Kolapalli union councillor of DMK, and his son Prasath were going to their house on a two-wheeler.

The two had an encounter with a wild elephant that trampled them to death.

Forest Department officials suspect that the wild elephant that killed a 60-year-old man named Nagamuthu at Cherangode near Gudalur on Friday night could have attacked the father-son duo.

On December 8, another person was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Manvayal near Gudalur.

Meanwhile, two persons were injured in the attacks of a wild elephant and a sloth bear in Coimbatore district on Saturday night and Sunday morning. According to the Forest Department, P. Nagaiyan (35) from Mokkamedu near Sirumugai was attacked by a tusker late on Saturday.

The incident took place around 11.30 p.m. when Mr. Nagaiyan was guarding a plantation at Mokkamedu, which falls under Uliyoor beat of Pethikuttai section of Sirumugai forest range.

Neighbours admitted him to a private hospital where he was diagnosed with fractures in jaw and right elbow. A Forest Department official said that a surgery was required to treat the jaw fracture. The frontline staff of the Department drove the tusker back to the nearest forest area.

In a separate incident, M. Rasu (75), a resident of Saddle Dam area of Upper Sholayar Dam near Valparai, was attacked by a sloth bear on Sunday morning.

The Forest Department said that Mr. Rasu had an encounter with a sloth bear when he was walking towards the Sholayar Dam around 6 a.m. The bear mauled the man’s head and left him injured. Mr. Rasu was taken to the Government Hospital at Valparai from where he was referred to the Government Hospital, Pollachi.

Compensation

The Department said that it would provide compensation to the injured. It has also planned to fix a camera trap in the area to monitor movement of wild animals.