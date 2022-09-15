Man, son killed in accident near Coimbatore

A 55-year-old man and his 28-year-old son were killed in an accident on the border of Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Bannari, a resident of Chinniyagoundenpalayam near Palladam in Tiruppur district, and his son Gopal.. The police said that the accident took place near Chinnaputhur on Udumalpet -Palladam Road. The mini van travelled by the duo collided with a pick-up van, the police said. The place falls within the limits of the Sulthanpet police station. The accident took place when Bannari was taking Gopal to a temple at Amanthakadavu village near Gudimangalam in Tiruppur district. As they reached near Chinnaputhur, a pick-up van laden with broiler chicken chicks, which came on Udumalpet to Palladam direction, collided with their vehicle. Bannari and Gopal died on the spot while the driver of the pick-up van, Arun Prasath (23) of Sulur, suffered severe injuries. Mr. Prasath was admitted to a private hospital. The Sulthanpet police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies of the deceased to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Singanallur. The bodies were handed over to relatives in the evening after the autopsy. Youth arrested The Kovilpalayam police on Wednesday arrested a 21-year-old man on charges of stalking and harassing a minor girl. R. Maheswaran (21), a native of Kulathur in Pudukkottai, was arrested after he allegedly stalked and harassed a 13-year-old girl who refused to accept his proposal for a love affair. The police said that Maheswaran had been working in a bakery at Kovilpalayam. He befriended the minor girl, a Class VIII student, who used to board bus from Kovilpalayam. According to the police, Maheswaran got the mobile number from the girl and proposed to her. However, she declined the proposal. The youth allegedly stalked her and harassed her through phone. The girl came to Kovilpalayam police station with her parents on Wednesday and lodged a complaint against Maheswaran. He was arrested under Sections 11 (1) (iv) (sexual harassment -repeatedly or constantly follows or watches or contacts a child either directly or through electronic, digital or any other means) and 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from the Sexual Offences Act. He was remanded in judicial custody.