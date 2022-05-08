Man, son killed in accident near Coimbatore

A 26-year-old man and his son aged five were killed in an accident near Oraikalpalayam in Coimbatore district late on Saturday.

The police said that R. Prakash, who hailed from Bellathi near Karamadai, and his son Sai Dakshan were killed after the scooter they rode collided with a car.

The accident took place at Oraikalpalayam junction on Sathyamangalam – Coimbatore road around 9 p.m. Prakash, who was residing at Oraikalpalayam, rode the scooter with his son and wife Mirudhulasri (25) alias Sowndarya on the pillion seat.

As the trio reached Oraikalpalayam junction, a car which came from the opposite direction dashed against the scooter.

The police said that all the three persons were injured and were rushed to the Government Hospital, Annur. The doctors at the hospital examined Prakash and Dakshnan and declared them dead. Mirudhulasri was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for advanced care.

The Annur police have registered a case against the driver of the car, namely M. Muthusamy of Ganeshapuram in connection with the accident.