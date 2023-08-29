ADVERTISEMENT

Man, son killed in accident in Coimbatore

August 29, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A man and his son were killed in an accident here on Monday.

According to the police, Parameswaran (45), Chitra Devi (39) and their son Mothesh (19) were heading from Coimbatore to Meenakshipuram in Palakkad. Mothesh was driving the car. When the car was nearing Tamaraikulam, it rammed a stationary lorry. In the impact, Parameswaran and Mothesh died on the spot. Chitra Devi sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Pollachi.

House burgled

Burglars broke into the farm house of Amirtha Gowri (75) on Udumalpet - Four Corner Sungam and decamped with 20 sovereigns of jewellery. Farm employee Veeran alerted Amirtha Gowri who was staying with her daughter in Coimbatore. The police are investigating.

