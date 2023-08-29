HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man, son killed in accident in Coimbatore

August 29, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A man and his son were killed in an accident here on Monday.

According to the police, Parameswaran (45), Chitra Devi (39) and their son Mothesh (19) were heading from Coimbatore to Meenakshipuram in Palakkad. Mothesh was driving the car. When the car was nearing Tamaraikulam, it rammed a stationary lorry. In the impact, Parameswaran and Mothesh died on the spot. Chitra Devi sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Pollachi.

House burgled

Burglars broke into the farm house of Amirtha Gowri (75) on Udumalpet - Four Corner Sungam and decamped with 20 sovereigns of jewellery. Farm employee Veeran alerted Amirtha Gowri who was staying with her daughter in Coimbatore. The police are investigating.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.