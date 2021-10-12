Man, son electrocuted at farm

Erode

12 October 2021 23:53 IST

A man and his son were electrocuted at their marigold farm in Sathyamangalam here on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Mahendran (50) of Siviyarpalayam and Kavin Prakash (24).

Police said that Mahendran went to his field on Tuesday to pick marigold. He came into contact with a snapped electric wire and died on the spot. Kavin Prakash went in search of his father and found him lying unconscious in the field. As soon as he touched Mahendran, Kavin Prakash too suffered electric shock and died on the spot. Villagers alerted Tangedco officials and the Sathyamangalam police. The bodies were shifted to Sathyamangalam GH. An inquiry is on.

