ADVERTISEMENT

Man, son drown in farm well in Salem

January 23, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old man and his 9-year-old son drowned in a farm well while learning to swim on Sunday evening.

According to the police, R. Raja of Mettukadu near Pappampadi in Omalur was a welder. On Sunday, he took his son Peraveesh and daughter R. Pradeeksha (10) to a farm well in the locality. While he was teaching them swimming, Peraveesh started to drown. Though he tried to save him, both of them drowned.

His wife Priya and daughter raised an alarm and the local residents rushed to the spot and searched for them. The fire and rescue services personnel recovered the bodies and sent them to the Salem Government Hospital for post-mortem. The Tharamangalam police have registered a case.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US