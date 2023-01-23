Man, son drown in farm well in Salem

January 23, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - Salem

A 35-year-old man and his 9-year-old son drowned in a farm well while learning to swim on Sunday evening.

According to the police, R. Raja of Mettukadu near Pappampadi in Omalur was a welder. On Sunday, he took his son Peraveesh and daughter R. Pradeeksha (10) to a farm well in the locality. While he was teaching them swimming, Peraveesh started to drown. Though he tried to save him, both of them drowned.

His wife Priya and daughter raised an alarm and the local residents rushed to the spot and searched for them. The fire and rescue services personnel recovered the bodies and sent them to the Salem Government Hospital for post-mortem. The Tharamangalam police have registered a case.