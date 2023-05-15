HamberMenu
Man, son, drown in Cauvery river in Erode district

The two had gone along with other family members for a dip in the river, in Karuvelampalayam, on Sunday evening, when they drowned

May 15, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 

A man and his son from Tiruppur district, drowned in the Cauvery river in Kodumudi block, Erode district, on Sunday evening. 

Police said Ramesh, 48, of Jawahar Nagar, his wife Priya, 43, their son Nanda Kishore, 19, a second-year engineering student, and daughter Kanika, a Class 10 student, along with eight of their relatives, went to the Karanampalayam anicut for a dip in the river. Since tourists are not permitted on Sundays, the Malayampalayam police refused permission to the groupto enter the anicut. 

The family then went to Karuvelampalayam, located a few kilometres near the anicut, and took a dip in the river. Both Ramesh and Nanda Kishore entered deep waters, and drowned. Fire and Rescue Service personnel were alerted, and they retrieved the bodies. Later, the police sent the bodies to the Government Hospital in Kodumudi. Post-mortem examinations were conducted on Monday and the bodies were handed over to the family.  

 

