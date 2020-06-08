Man, son arrested for assaulting policeman

The Karumathampatti police arrested a father-son duo on charges of assaulting a policeman late on Sunday.

K. Sakthivel (47) of Umanath Colony near Senniandavar temple at Karumathampatti, and Praveen Kumar (24) were arrested for assaulting Paneerselvam, a constable attached to Karumathampatti police station.

The police said that a property related dispute was going on between Sakthivel and his younger brother Arumugam. On Sunday, Sakthivel and Kumar went to Mr. Arumugam’s house at Elachipalayam in an inebriated state around 7 p.m. They had an argument with Mr. Arumugam and his family members and allegedly broke the glass of a window before leaving from there.

Mr. Arumugam’s wife Bharathi called the police control room and informed about the incident. Following this, constables Panneerselvam, Muthu and a home guard member went to Sakthivel’s house around 8.40 p.m.

The policemen asked them about the quarrel and told Sakthivel to come to the police station. He refused and the father-son duo allegedly assaulted Mr. Paneerselvam apart from threatening him.

Based on a complaint by Mr. Paneerselvam, the Karumathampatti police arrested them.