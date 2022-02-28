Man smashes windscreen of police vehicle in Coimbatore, arrested

The Saravanampatti police on Monday arrested a man who vandalised a police vehicle under the influence of alcohol late on Sunday.

M. Balasubramaniam (24) of Mariamman Kovil Street near Saravanampatti was arrested for damaging the windscreen of the police inspector’s vehicle.

According to the police, Balasubramaniam came to the station around 11.30 p.m. on Sunday to lodge a complaint against his mother who allegedly did not allow him to get inside the house as he was drunk.

The police personnel who were at the station asked him to come with a complaint on Monday morning as he was under the influence of alcohol.

While coming out, Balasubramaniam noticed the vehicle of the inspector parked in front of the station. He smashed the windscreen with a flower pot.

The police registered a case against Balasubramaniam and arrested him on Monday. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.