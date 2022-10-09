Man shot dead near Coimbatore after quarrel over missing goats

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 09, 2022 17:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A 58-year-old man from a village near Karamadai in Coimbatore district was shot dead by a youth from the locality following a quarrel over alleged missing of a herd of goats, late on Saturday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that M. Chinnasamy, a resident of Rangarajapuram near Karamadai, was shot dead using a country-made rifle by P. Ranjithkumar (26), a daily wage labourer. 

Chinnasamy and his wife Manickam owned over 70 goats. Their sons Prabhu and Saravanan are drivers by occupation. The couple used to leave their goats in a forest patch, Mantharaikadu, for grazing every morning and the herd used to return in the evening. The couple, as usual, took the herd to the jungles on Saturday morning and returned to their residence. The herd, however, did not return in the evening.

During the search for the goats late in the evening, K. Ayyasamy, a relative of Chinnasamy, told him that Ranjithkumar was allegedly involved in minor thefts in the area. The men grew suspicious about the role of Ranjithkumar in the disappearance of goats, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Chinnasamy saw Ranjithkumar passing through the area and asked him about the goats. Though Ranjithkumar claimed that he had nothing to do with the missing goats, Chinnasamy argued with him and they ended up assaulting each other. 

The police said that the two left for their residences after Mr. Ayyasamy and others pacified them. However, around 11 p.m. Ranjithkumar returned to Bhagavathi Amman Kovil Thottam, where Chinnasamy and his relatives were talking. The youth fired at Chinnasamy, who died on the spot.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

People managed to secure Ranjithkumar and beat him up,before the Karamadai police reached the spot and took him into custody.

The body of Chinnasamy was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for postmortem. Ranjithkumar was arrested for murder. He was remanded in judicial custody on Sunday, the police said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
crime
murder

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app