Man shot dead near Coimbatore after quarrel over missing goats

A 58-year-old man from a village near Karamadai in Coimbatore district was shot dead by a youth from the locality following a quarrel over alleged missing of a herd of goats, late on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that M. Chinnasamy, a resident of Rangarajapuram near Karamadai, was shot dead using a country-made rifle by P. Ranjithkumar (26), a daily wage labourer.

Chinnasamy and his wife Manickam owned over 70 goats. Their sons Prabhu and Saravanan are drivers by occupation. The couple used to leave their goats in a forest patch, Mantharaikadu, for grazing every morning and the herd used to return in the evening. The couple, as usual, took the herd to the jungles on Saturday morning and returned to their residence. The herd, however, did not return in the evening.

During the search for the goats late in the evening, K. Ayyasamy, a relative of Chinnasamy, told him that Ranjithkumar was allegedly involved in minor thefts in the area. The men grew suspicious about the role of Ranjithkumar in the disappearance of goats, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chinnasamy saw Ranjithkumar passing through the area and asked him about the goats. Though Ranjithkumar claimed that he had nothing to do with the missing goats, Chinnasamy argued with him and they ended up assaulting each other.

The police said that the two left for their residences after Mr. Ayyasamy and others pacified them. However, around 11 p.m. Ranjithkumar returned to Bhagavathi Amman Kovil Thottam, where Chinnasamy and his relatives were talking. The youth fired at Chinnasamy, who died on the spot.

People managed to secure Ranjithkumar and beat him up,before the Karamadai police reached the spot and took him into custody.

The body of Chinnasamy was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for postmortem. Ranjithkumar was arrested for murder. He was remanded in judicial custody on Sunday, the police said.