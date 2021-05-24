Man shot dead in suspected gang rivalry

Hosur

24 May 2021 22:29 IST

A 30- year- old man was shot dead in a suspected gang rivalry here in a Denkanikotai village on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Bellur village on Sunday night, when the victim Lokesh was asleep in his house, according to the police.

Late Sunday night, Lokesh answered a knock at his door. According to the police, Lokesh had stepped out to meet a group of men, who had arrived in a SUV. A few minutes later, Lokesh’s wife had rushed outside on hearing a gun shot. Lokesh was found lying dead in a pool of blood. Denkanikottai police have registered a case. According to the police, they are on the lookout for a Hosur-based man along with three others in a suspected case of murder out of gang rivalry.

