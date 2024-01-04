GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man shoots father-in-law during property dispute in Namakkal

January 04, 2024 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A 37-year-old man shot his father-in-law in a dispute on Thursday.

P. Vellaiyan (55), a farmer residing at R. Pudhupatti near Rasipuram in Namakkal district, had pledged his land to take out a loan. When he failed to repay the loan, N. Soundararajan, who married Vellaiyan’s adopted daughter, stepped in to repay the amount in full and retrieve the land documents a few months ago. When Vellaiyan urged his son-in-law to return the document, however, he refused, leading to tensions between them.

On Thursday, Vellaiyan arrived at Soundararajan’s farm land in the same village and demanded his land document, leading to an argument between the two. Soundararajan then shot Vellaiyan with a country-made gun. Vellaiyan, who sustained bullet injuries, was taken to Rasipuram government hospital by neighbours, from where he was referred to Salem government hospital. The Namagiripettai police registered a case, arrested Soundararajan, and seized the gun.

