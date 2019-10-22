Man sentenced to life term

The Mahila Court in Coimbatore on Monday awarded life term to a 27-year-old man for trespassing into a house near Sulur and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old differently abled minor girl in 2012.

Sessions judge J. Radhika awarded life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 2,500 for rape and 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹ 2,500 for trespassing the house to commit the offence, to P. Kanagaraj, a resident of Harijan Colony at Kittampalayam. The sentences will run concurrently.

Public prosecutor R. Sarojini said that the judge also ordered the State government to pay ₹ 1 lakh as compensation to the survivor.

Jewellery stolen

Around 13 sovereigns of jewellery belonging to a woman from Tiruppur was stolen while she travelled on a private bus from Tiruppur to Coimbatore late on Saturday.

Police said that the jewellery was stolen from the handbag of B. Tamilisai (62) of Muthur in Tiruppur.

The woman complained to police that her bag was pulled from behind when she travelled on the bus. However, she could not check the bag as the bus was packed with passengers.

When reached Thekkalur, some persons de-boarded the bus. The woman checked her bag and found the jewellery missing.

Woman robbed at knife point

An unidentified man entered a house near Sulur and allegedly robbed a woman of her five-sovereign jewellery at knife point in the early hours of Monday. Police said that Kavitha, wife of Manoharan, from Sri Jay Maruthi Nagar near Sulur was robbed of the chain around 3.30 a.m. Police said Manoharan and Kavitha, who were sleeping in separate rooms, had reportedly forgotten to lock the door of the house.