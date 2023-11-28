Man sentenced to life in murder case in Dharmapuri

November 28, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The fast track women’s court here sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his wife by setting her ablaze.

The couple Senthil Kumar (48) of Samisettypatty, near Lakshman Kottai, and Rani were married for many years and had a son and a daughter.

According to the prosecution, the accused had subjected the victim Rani to domestic violence demanding dowry.

On the day of crime in February 2016, Senthil Kumar had got into a fight with Rani, and the latter had doused herself in kerosene threatening to immolate herself. Senthil Kumar set his wife ablaze by lighting a match stick. The police arrested Senthil Kumar and the trial commenced at the fast track women’s court. The court found the accused guilty on multiple counts and sentenced him to life term and also slapped a fine of ₹12,000.

