Man sentenced to life imprisonment in Tiruppur

The Principal District and Sessions Court, Tiruppur, on Tuesday sentenced a 46-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering a man in Palladam last year.

District Public Prosecutor S. Kanagasabapathy told The Hindu S. Mangalaeshwaran (43) and R. Vazhivittan Ayyanar (46), both native of Virudhunagar, were working as painters in a garment company in Tiruppur.

On February 27, 2021, when both of them were drunk, Managaleshwaran verbally abused Ayyanar’s wife. Even after repeated warnings, Managaleshwaran kept repeating the abuses because of which a quarrel broke out between them. Ayyanar hit Mangaleshwaran with a rod and he died on the spot. The Palladam police arrested Ayyanar.

On Tuesday, judge Swarnam J. Natarajan sentenced the accused to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 1,000 on him. He was sent to Coimbatore Central Prison.