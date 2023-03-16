Man sentenced to life imprisonment

March 16, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tiruppur Mahila Court, on Thursday, sentenced a 54-year-old man to life imprisonment for sexually harassing and issuing murder threats to three minor girls from two families in 2022.

Ganesh of Avinashi, a labourer, was arrested by the Avinashi All Women Police in May 2022 under POCSO, after the parents of an 8-year-old and 6-year-old, and an 11-year-old filed complaints against him. The Judge sentenced him to life and imposed a fine of ₹7,500 on him. He was lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison.