HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man sentenced to life imprisonment

March 16, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruppur Mahila Court, on Thursday, sentenced a 54-year-old man to life imprisonment for sexually harassing and issuing murder threats to three minor girls from two families in 2022.

Ganesh of Avinashi, a labourer, was arrested by the Avinashi All Women Police in May 2022 under POCSO, after the parents of an 8-year-old and 6-year-old, and an 11-year-old filed complaints against him. The Judge sentenced him to life and imposed a fine of ₹7,500 on him. He was lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.