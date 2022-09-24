Man sentenced to life imprisonment on the charges of murder in Tiruppur

The Hindu Bureau TIRUPPUR
September 24, 2022 18:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Additional District and Sessions Court, Tiruppur sentenced a man to life imprisonment on the charges of murder on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, T. Kalaimani (41) native of Kallakinar in the district, was working as an agriculture labourer. On November 16, 2014, Kalaimani and his friend C. Senthil Kumar (42) consumed alcohol and were involved in a quarrel. Senthil Kumar assaulted Kalaimani with weapons following which the latter succumbed to injuries. His body was found in a stream.

Based on the complaint from the Village Administrative Officer of Alagumalai, the Palladam police registered a case and arrested the accused. He was remanded in judicial custody.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

On Friday, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Tiruppur M.E. Padma sentenced Senthil Kumar to undergo life imprisonment under section 302 (Punishment for murder), and seven years of imprisonment under section 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code. The judge also imposed a fine of ₹6,000 on the accused. The sentence would run concurrently.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app