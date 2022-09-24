Man sentenced to life imprisonment on the charges of murder in Tiruppur

The Additional District and Sessions Court, Tiruppur sentenced a man to life imprisonment on the charges of murder on Friday.

According to the police, T. Kalaimani (41) native of Kallakinar in the district, was working as an agriculture labourer. On November 16, 2014, Kalaimani and his friend C. Senthil Kumar (42) consumed alcohol and were involved in a quarrel. Senthil Kumar assaulted Kalaimani with weapons following which the latter succumbed to injuries. His body was found in a stream.

Based on the complaint from the Village Administrative Officer of Alagumalai, the Palladam police registered a case and arrested the accused. He was remanded in judicial custody.

On Friday, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Tiruppur M.E. Padma sentenced Senthil Kumar to undergo life imprisonment under section 302 (Punishment for murder), and seven years of imprisonment under section 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code. The judge also imposed a fine of ₹6,000 on the accused. The sentence would run concurrently.