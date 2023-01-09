Man sentenced to life imprisonment on murder charges in Tiruppur

January 09, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST

The Principal District and Sessions Court here sentenced a 25-year-old man to life imprisonment on the charges of murder on Monday.

District Public Prosecutor S. Kanagasabapathy said on January 31, 2021, S. Iliyas, 52, a native of Thiruvannamalai District, lodged a complaint at Tiruppur South Police station. In the complaint, he said he had been living in Tiruppur along with his family for the past 15 years and was working in a printing press. His son, Shahrukh Khan, who was working in a garment company, had borrowed some money for his wedding from Manikandan, 25, a co-worker.

According to the police, Shahrukh Khan and Manikandan went into a dispute regarding the borrowed money. On January 31, 2021, Manikandan took Shahrukh Khan to his company and murdered him. Later, the police arrested Manikandan.

After the trial, on Monday, judge Swarnam J. Natarajan sentenced the accused to undergo life imprisonment under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The judge also imposed a fine of ₹2,000 on the accused.