ADVERTISEMENT

Man sentenced to life imprisonment on murder charges in Tiruppur

January 09, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Principal District and Sessions Court here sentenced a 25-year-old man to life imprisonment on the charges of murder on Monday.

District Public Prosecutor S. Kanagasabapathy said on January 31, 2021, S. Iliyas, 52, a native of Thiruvannamalai District, lodged a complaint at Tiruppur South Police station. In the complaint, he said he had been living in Tiruppur along with his family for the past 15 years and was working in a printing press. His son, Shahrukh Khan, who was working in a garment company, had borrowed some money for his wedding from Manikandan, 25, a co-worker.

According to the police, Shahrukh Khan and Manikandan went into a dispute regarding the borrowed money. On January 31, 2021, Manikandan took Shahrukh Khan to his company and murdered him. Later, the police arrested Manikandan.

After the trial, on Monday, judge Swarnam J. Natarajan sentenced the accused to undergo life imprisonment under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The judge also imposed a fine of ₹2,000 on the accused.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US