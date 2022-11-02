Man sentenced to life imprisonment on murder charges in Tiruppur

The Hindu Bureau TIRUPPUR
November 02, 2022 20:45 IST

The Principal District and Sessions Court, Tiruppur on Wednesday sentenced a man to undergo life imprisonment on the charges of murder.

District Public Prosecutor S. Kanagasabapathy told The Hindu that on February 23, 2020, S. Velliangiri (53), a native of Sulur in Coimbatore district lodged a complaint at Kamanaickenpalayam police station in Tiruppur district.

The complainant said that he was constructing a hollow-block brick making factory near Karanampettai. Nearly 12 persons from Madurai were employed as masons for the construction work and they stayed at the construction site.

On February 23, 2020, when Velliangiri went to visit his site, two masons namely N. Murugan (43) and Muthu (22) were seen fighting with each other. Muthu assaulted Murugan using a brick and the latter suffered injuries on his head.

He was rushed to Palladam Government Hospital where the doctors declared brought dead. Based on Velliangiri’s complaint, the police registered a case and arrested Muthu.

After the trial, on Wednesday judge Swarnam J. Natarajan sentenced the accused to undergo life imprisonment under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The judge also imposed a fine of ₹2,000 on the accused.

