ADVERTISEMENT

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually abusing daughter

March 25, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 59-year-old daily wager from Udumalpet in Tiruppur district, booked under the POCSO Act for sexually abusing his 12-year-old daughter, was sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday.

The Mahila Court in the district ordered him to pay a fine of ₹5,000. The judge ordered payment of ₹2.5 lakhs for the girl’s rehabilitation.

The child reportedly divulged to her school teacher that her father sexually abused her repeatedly in 2019. A complaint was lodged at the Udumalpet All Women Police Station on December 2, 2019, and he was arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US