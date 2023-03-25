Man sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually abusing daughter

March 25, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A 59-year-old daily wager from Udumalpet in Tiruppur district, booked under the POCSO Act for sexually abusing his 12-year-old daughter, was sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday.

The Mahila Court in the district ordered him to pay a fine of ₹5,000. The judge ordered payment of ₹2.5 lakhs for the girl’s rehabilitation.

The child reportedly divulged to her school teacher that her father sexually abused her repeatedly in 2019. A complaint was lodged at the Udumalpet All Women Police Station on December 2, 2019, and he was arrested.