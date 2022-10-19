Man sentenced to life imprisonment for sexual assault, murder in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 19, 2022 23:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The special court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Coimbatore, has sentenced a man to undergo life imprisonment for sexually assaulting and murdering a child in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special court judge G. Kulasekaran, on Wednesday, awarded the punishment to a 27-year-old man from Vilankurichi in the district.

According to the police, the accused was involved in sexually assaulting a two-and-a-half-year-old child in 2019. After the assault, the man pushed her into a well. The Peelamedu police recovered her body and registered a case.

Later the accused, who is a relative of the victim, surrendered to the village administrative officer.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After the trial, the judgment was delivered on Wednesday, in which the accused was convicted under section 302 (Punishment for murder) and the sections of POCSO Act. The judge sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹20,000. The judge also ordered the government to give a solatium of ₹5 lakh to the family of the victim.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app