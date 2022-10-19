Man sentenced to life imprisonment for sexual assault, murder in Coimbatore

The special court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Coimbatore, has sentenced a man to undergo life imprisonment for sexually assaulting and murdering a child in 2019.

Special court judge G. Kulasekaran, on Wednesday, awarded the punishment to a 27-year-old man from Vilankurichi in the district.

According to the police, the accused was involved in sexually assaulting a two-and-a-half-year-old child in 2019. After the assault, the man pushed her into a well. The Peelamedu police recovered her body and registered a case.

Later the accused, who is a relative of the victim, surrendered to the village administrative officer.

After the trial, the judgment was delivered on Wednesday, in which the accused was convicted under section 302 (Punishment for murder) and the sections of POCSO Act. The judge sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹20,000. The judge also ordered the government to give a solatium of ₹5 lakh to the family of the victim.