Coimbatore

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering wife

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE August 06, 2022 22:05 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 22:05 IST

The Special Court for the Trial of Bomb Blast Cases, Coimbatore, on Saturday sentenced an 80-year-old man to undergo life imprisonment for murdering his wife in 2020.

According to the police, Velusamy of Ramanamudalipudur near Anaimalai was a drunkard and his wife worked in a brick kiln. He sold a land worth ₹2 lakh to his daughter Rajeswari, who promised him to repay it in three instalments after paying an advance of ₹1 lakh.

Even after paying the amount, Velusamy threatened his daughter and demanded a huge sum. Because of this, Velusamy and his wife Kaliyammal often picked quarrels with each other. Meanwhile, Rajeshwari built a house on the land.

On August 28, 2020, when the house warming function was going on, Velusamy assaulted Kaliammal over the land dispute and burnt her to death. The Kottur police arrested him. On Saturday, Sessions Judge D. Balu pronounced the judgement. Special public prosecutor K. Karthikeyan appeared for the prosecution.

