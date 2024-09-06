A 20-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison on Friday (September 6, 2024) for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl in November 2023.

The man, identified as Somro Oran, a migrant worker at a tea estate near Manjoor, allegedly sexually assaulted the girl, the daughter of two other migrant workers at the same estate, on November 12, 2023. He is also alleged to have threatened the girl and tried to discourage her from revealing the assault to her parents.

Based on a complaint by the girl’s parents, the Nilgiris district police arrested Oran and remanded him to judicial custody. He was booked under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Special public prosecutor (Mahila Court), P. Senthil Kumar, appealed for strict punishment to Oran for the offence. The Mahila Court judge on Friday sentenced Oran to life in prison and imposed a fine of ₹10,000.

