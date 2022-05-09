Man sentenced to life for murder

The Special Court for trial of SC/ST cases here sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering a powerloom owner in 2018.

According to the police, in March 2018, Kuppusami (49), a powerloom owner near Devanakuruchi, was hacked to death. Kuppusami was also involved in financing and he loaned money to labourers here. Kuppusami reportedly loaned money to Dhanapal and Kamalakannan and a dispute occurred between them regarding returning the money. The duo hacked Kuppusami to death. Dhanapal died during the trial.

Hearing the case on Monday, the court sentenced Kamalakannan to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on him.