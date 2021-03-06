Coimbatore

Man sentenced to life for murder

A 51-year-old man was sentenced to life on Friday for the murder of a woman near Pykara in Udhagamandalam in June 2017.

Anathakumar was into a relationship with the woman.

Suspecting she was unfaithful to him, he set her on fire after pouring kerosene on her during a quarrel. The woman died of severe burns. The man was arrested and charged with murder.

On Friday, Judge K. Arunachalam, who heard the case in the fast track Mahila Court in Udhagamandalam, sentenced Ananthakumar to life imprisonment and imposed a fine ₹1,000 on him.

