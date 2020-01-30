Coimbatore

Man sentenced to life for murder

The Coimbatore District Principal and Sessions court on Wednesday sentenced a man to undergo life term for murdering his son-in-law in 2018.

Fine imposed

The court also awarded a fine of ₹1000.

The police said that the punishment was awarded to Thiyagarajan (65) from Ganapathy for stabbing to death his son-in-law Gunavel (31) on June 10, 2018.

The man committed the crime after Gunavel allegedly subjected his wife Saratha to torture. Saratha was residing in a rented house at Ganapathy and Gunavel was employed in Bengaluru.

According to the police, Gunavel used to subject her to physical torture suspecting her character whenever he came home on holidays.

Thiyagarajan came to know about the alleged torture and committed the murder, said the police.

Arrested

The Kottur police in Coimbatore rural arrested a 19-year-old man on Wednesday on charges of circulating child pornography contents in social media.

The arrested has been identified as Rafiq Ul Islam from Assam. He was working in a company at Rangasamuthiram.

He was held under Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Two held earlier

Earlier this month, the rural police had arrested two persons namely R. Sathyamoorthi (25), a native of Pethampalayam near Avinashi in Tiruppur, and Renda Basumatary (23) of Assam, on similar charges.

