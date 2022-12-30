Man sentenced to five years imprisonment for sexual harassment in Erode

December 30, 2022 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - ERODE

The Fast Track Mahila Court here on Friday sentenced a 77-year-old man to undergo five years imprisonment for sexually harassing a minor girl in 2020.

Ayyavu of Arachalur was rearing poultry and used to collect rice water from households.

On August 12, 2020, when he visited the house of an eight-year-old girl, he committed the crime. The girl raised an alarm and he fled the spot.

Her parents lodged a complaint with the All Women police station at Arachalur, who registered a case under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2021 and arrested him.

Judge R. Malathi found him guilty and sentenced him to undergo five years imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹3,500.