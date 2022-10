A Mahila Fast Track court sentenced a man to seven years prison term for sexual assault on a 14-year-old girl in Paaparapatty on Thursday.

The 26-year-old accused Vinod had kidnapped the girl from a field where she was cutting grass and sexually assaulted her in 2016. A case was registered under the POCSO Act based on a complaint by the girl’s parents. The Mahila Court sentenced the accused Vinod to prison term along with a fine of ₹13,000.