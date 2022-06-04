Man sentenced to 5 years under POCSO Act in Tiruppur

A 50-year-old man was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act here on Friday.

According to the police, K. Annamalai of Dindigul district, who was residing in Tiruppur, sexually harassed a nine-year-old girl last year. Based on a complaint, the Kongu Nagar All Women Police Station registered a case against Annamalai under POCSO Act.

On Friday, the Fast Track Mahila Court, Tiruppur, sentenced the accused to 5 years and imposed a fine of ₹5,000. The court also ordered a compensation of ₹25,000 for the victim.