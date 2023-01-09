ADVERTISEMENT

Man sentenced to 35 years of imprisonment for murdering four persons

January 09, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A court here on Monday sentenced a man to undergo 35 years of imprisonment for murdering four persons at Chennimalai in 2021. His accomplice, who helped him to commit the crime, was sentenced to life imprisonment.

The prosecution case was that Karuppanna Gounder, 75, of K.G. Valasu Perumalaimalai in Chennimalai had given ₹10 lakh to R. Kalyanasundaram, 43, of Appakudal. Since Kalyanasundaram did not pay the interest, Karuppanna Gounder has been insisting him to repay the money with interest of ₹14 lakh. Unwilling to repay the money, Kalyanasundaram hatched a plan to eliminate him and his family. He sought the help of his neighbour Potheesh Kumar alias Sabari, 19, a college student.

On June 26, 2021, Potheesh Kumar met Karuppanna Gounder, his wife Mallika, 58, their daughter Deepa, 30, and a worker Kuppammal, 65, and introduced him as a volunteer from a COVID-19 special camp. After screening them, he offered poisonous substances under the pretext of ‘nutrition’ tablets and asked them to consume immediately so that they can be protected from the virus. The four consumed the tablets and complained of nausea and other ailments within a few minutes.

While Mallika died on the way to hospital, Karuppanna Gounder and Deepa died at a private hospital in Coimbatore. Kuppammal also died at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem.

The Chennimalai police registered a case under Sections 449, 302 r/w 114 and 302 of IPC and arrested Kalyanasundaram and Potheesh Kumar.

R. Malathi, Sessions Judge, Fast Track Mahila Court, who is in-charge of Additional District Court, found them guilty and sentenced Kalyanasundaram to 35 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹25,000. Potheesh Kumar was sentenced to life imprisonment and was imposed a fine of ₹25,000. M. Jeyanthi was the public prosecutor.

