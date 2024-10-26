Man sentenced to 34 years under POCSO Act

A 23-year-old construction worker was sentenced to 34 years’ imprisonment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Salem.

Amul alias Ponnarasan (23), a resident of Madhaiyankuttai Elikardu near Mettur, was accused of raping a 14-year-old girl, a resident of the same locality. The Mettur All Women’s Police registered a case against Ponnasaran under the POCSO Act and remanded him in prison. The trial was held at the Special Court for the trial of POCSO cases in Salem and on Friday, the court, finding him guilty, sentenced him to 34 years in jail and slapped him with a ₹5,000 fine.