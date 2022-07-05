Man sentenced to 32 years imprisonment for marrying and sexually assaulting minor girl

A 33-year-old man was sentenced to 32 years of imprisonment by Special Court for the Trial of POCSO cases for marrying and sexually assaulting a minor girl.

According to the police, the accused S. Arunraj alias Arunkumar, a daily wager, took the girl to Chennai, married and sexually assaulted her in July 2015.. Based on the complaint from the victim’s parents, the Kitchipalayam police registered a case and arrested Arunraj. The court also imposed a fine of ₹ 36,000 on him.

The sentence and fine include 20 years in prison and a fine of ₹20,000 under the POCSO Act, seven years in prison and a fine of ₹10,000 under Section 366 of the IPC, three years in prison and a fine of ₹5,000 under Section 363 of the IPC, and two years in prison and a fine of ₹1,000 under Section 9 of the Child Marriage Restraint Act.