December 27, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

A special POSCO court on Wednesday sentenced a 28-year-old man to 23 years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor. The case against Singaravelan of Harur was filed based on a complaint by a class VII student at a government school. The court, upon completion of trial, passed sentence along with a fine of ₹30,000.

