Man sentenced to 20-yr jail term for sexual assault

A 31-year-old mechanic was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for luring a 17-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage and sexually assaulting her in 2016.
The prosecution case is that Karthi of Manickampalayam, who is married, befriended the girl and later lured her into marriage. On January 15, 2016, he committed the crime on the girl. Her parents lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station at Erode, who registered a case under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. Karthi was arrested and lodged at prison.
The case was on trial at Mahila Court and judge R. Malathi found him guilty and sentenced him to undergo 20 years imprisonment and also levied a fine of ₹25,000 on him. The judge also recommended to the State government to provide a compensation of ₹1.25 lakh to the victim.
