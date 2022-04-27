Man sentenced to 20-yr jail term for rape

The Mahila Court in Tiruppur on Tuesday sentenced a 21-year-old man on charges of raping and marrying a 17-year-old girl in Avinashi in 2021 to 20 years of imprisonment. Police said that he was arrested by the Avinashi All Women Police in January 2021 under sections for aggressive penetrative sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, IPC section 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc.) and sections of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

Mahila Court Judge V.P. Sugandhi sentenced the accused to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and the sentences for the individual sections will run concurrently. A fine of ₹30,000 was also levied, the police said.