Man sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in Tiruppur

February 04, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruppur District Fast Track Mahila Court, on Friday, sentenced a man to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment on the charges of sexually assaulting a minor in 2022.

According to the police, S. Murugan, 37, a native of Dharmapuri district, who was residing in Muruganandhapuram in Tiruppur city, sexually assaulted a five-year-old girl on February 19, 2022.

The police from All Women Police Station at Kongu Nagar registered a case against Murugan under Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on February 24, 2022.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on the accused.

