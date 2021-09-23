Coimbatore

Man sentenced to 20 years jail term for sexual assault

The Special Court for trial of POCSO cases sentenced a 25-year-old man to 20 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

According to the police, Dhanapal (25), a daily wager, attempted to sexually assault an eight-year-old girl from his neighbourhood in 2018. The victim informed her parents and based on a complaint from the victim’s mother, a team led by Inspector Indira from the Omalur All Women Police Station registered a case and arrested the accused.

Hearing the case on Wednesday, Special Court Judge S. Muruganantham sentenced the accused to 20 years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹50,000.


