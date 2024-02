February 23, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

A man was sentenced to 20 years prison term for sexual assault on a minor girl by the fast track court on Friday. In 2022, the accused Shaukat had intercepted the 17-year-old survivor, who was on her way to school riding her bicycle. The accused forcibly carried her to a secluded spot and sexually assaulted her. The prosecution proved the crime, and the accused was sentenced to 20-year imprisonment along with a fine of ₹25,000 by the fast track court here.

