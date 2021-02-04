Man sentenced to 20 years in jail for sexual assault on minor boy

The Fast Track Mahila Court here on Wednesday sentenced a 35-year-old man to undergo 20 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor boy.
Public Prosecutor G.T.R. Sumathi, who appeared for the victim, said that the 14-year-old boy of Kodumudi was studying Class 10 in a government school. On April 28, 2019, the boy left home. His parents lodged a complaint with the Kodumudi police who registered a missing case. The boy returned home after four days and told his parents that he was sexually assaulted by a man. His parents took him to the police station.
On May 3, police arrested C. Sengottuvel of Namagiripettai in Namakkal district. The man had taken the boy to his native place and committed the crime. The case was altered to add the sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 and the accused was arrested.
Judge R. Malathi found the accused guilty and sentenced him to undergo seven years imprisonment and levied a fine of ₹ 1,000 for kidnapping the boy and 20 years imprisonment and a fine of ₹ 6,000 for sexually assaulting the boy.
The judge ordered the sentences to run concurrently and asked the State government to pay a compensation of ₹ 1 lakh from the Victim Compensation Fund to the boy.
