Coimbatore

Man sentenced to 20 years imprisonment

The Fast Track Mahila Court here on Thursday sentenced a 28-year-old man to 20 years imprisonment for sexual assault of a minor girl.

The accused C. Sreenivasalu of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, who was introduced to the girl by Rekha Banu of Palayapalayam running a beauty parlour, took her to Andhra Pradesh, tied knot and sexually assaulted her.

According to prosecution, Rekha Banu sent the girl with Sreenivasalu to Andhra Pradesh when he had come to Erode on April 28, 2018.

The girl’s parents found her missing and lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station in Erode who arrested Sreenivasalu and rescued the girl. A case was registered against him and Rekha Banu under provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

The judge R. Malathi found him guilty and sentenced him to 20 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 10,000. The judge also sentenced Rekha Banu to three years imprisonment and a fine of ₹ 5,000.

