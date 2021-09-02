Coimbatore

Man sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for sexual assault

The Fast Track Mahila Court here on Thursday sentenced a 50-year-old man to 20 years imprisonment for sexual assault of a minor girl.

The prosecution case is that Thangaraj of a village in Modakkurichi taluk committed the crime on a six-year-old girl in 2019. The girl’s parents lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station in Erode and a case under Section 5 (m) r/w 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and Section 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) of IPC was registered and he was arrested.

The judge R. Malathi found him guilty and sentenced him to 20 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000. The judge asked the State government to pay a compensation of ₹2 lakh from the Victim Compensation Fund to the victim’s parents within a month.


