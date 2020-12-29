Man sentenced to 20 years for sexual assault

Erode

29 December 2020 22:30 IST

The Fast Track Mahila Court here on Tuesday sentenced a 26-year-old man to undergo 20 years imprisonment for sexual assault of a minor girl.

The victim, an 11-year-old-girl, was residing with her parents, who are from West Bengal. On April 12, 2019, the girl fell ill and she informed her parents that Rebul Mandal of the same area had committed the crime on her when they were to work. Her parents lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station in Erode who registered a case under provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2021 and arrested Rebul Mandal.

The judge R. Malathi found him guilty and sentenced him to undergo 20 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 5,000. Also, under section 33 (8) of POSCO Act, the judge ordered the State Government to pay compensation of ₹ 3 lakh to the victim from the Victims Compensation Fund.

