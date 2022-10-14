Man sentenced to 20 years for sexual assault in Erode

The Fast Track Mahila Court here on Friday sentenced a 33-year-old man of Gobichettipalayam to undergo 20 years imprisonment for sexual assault of a minor girl.
ADVERTISEMENT
The victim, a Class II girl, was playing outside her house in November 2019, when Senthil Kumar, a daily wager, lured her with chocolates to his house and committed the crime. The girl informed her parents who lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station at Gobichettipalayam. A case under provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2021 was registered and the accused was arrested.
-
-
Editorial
Winter is coming: On IMF’s warning
-
Judge R. Malathi sentenced him to undergo 20 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 5,000. Also, under section 33 (8) of POCSO Act, the judge ordered the State government to pay a compensation of ₹ 2 lakh to the victim from the Victims Compensation Fund.