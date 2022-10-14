Man sentenced to 20 years for sexual assault in Erode

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
October 14, 2022 18:08 IST

The Fast Track Mahila Court here on Friday sentenced a 33-year-old man of Gobichettipalayam to undergo 20 years imprisonment for sexual assault of a minor girl.

The victim, a Class II girl, was playing outside her house in November 2019, when Senthil Kumar, a daily wager, lured her with chocolates to his house and committed the crime. The girl informed her parents who lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station at Gobichettipalayam. A case under provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2021 was registered and the accused was arrested.

Judge R. Malathi sentenced him to undergo 20 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 5,000. Also, under section 33 (8) of POCSO Act, the judge ordered the State government to pay a compensation of ₹ 2 lakh to the victim from the Victims Compensation Fund.

