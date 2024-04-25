ADVERTISEMENT

Man sentenced to 20 years for impregnating minor girl

April 25, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 60-year-old grocery shop proprietor was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment under POCSO Act by the Mahila Court in Tiruppur on Thursday for impregnating a minor girl.

Siva had sexually assaulted the 14-year-old girl during 2019 when she had gone to the shop for making a purchase. A case was registered by the Tiruppur North All Women Police Station based on a complaint by her parents.

The Mahila Court Judge Balu also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on the culprit. Siva was lodged at Coimbatore Central Prison.

