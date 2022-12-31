Man sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for sexual assault in Coimbatore

December 31, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Special Court to trial cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Coimbatore sentenced a man to undergo 12 years of imprisonment on Saturday.

According to the police, a 16-year-old minor from a village near Perur in the district was sexually assaulted by a 35-year-old man in 2020. The All Women Police Station in Perur registered a case against him under Sections of the POCSO Act and arrested him.

After the trial, the special court also imposed a fine of ₹12,000 on him.