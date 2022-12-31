Man sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for sexual assault in Coimbatore

The Special Court to trial cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Coimbatore sentenced a man to undergo 12 years of imprisonment on Saturday.
According to the police, a 16-year-old minor from a village near Perur in the district was sexually assaulted by a 35-year-old man in 2020. The All Women Police Station in Perur registered a case against him under Sections of the POCSO Act and arrested him.
After the trial, the special court also imposed a fine of ₹12,000 on him.
