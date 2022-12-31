ADVERTISEMENT

Man sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for sexual assault in Coimbatore

December 31, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court to trial cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Coimbatore sentenced a man to undergo 12 years of imprisonment on Saturday.

According to the police, a 16-year-old minor from a village near Perur in the district was sexually assaulted by a 35-year-old man in 2020. The All Women Police Station in Perur registered a case against him under Sections of the POCSO Act and arrested him.

After the trial, the special court also imposed a fine of ₹12,000 on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US