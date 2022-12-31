HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for sexual assault in Coimbatore

December 31, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court to trial cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Coimbatore sentenced a man to undergo 12 years of imprisonment on Saturday.

According to the police, a 16-year-old minor from a village near Perur in the district was sexually assaulted by a 35-year-old man in 2020. The All Women Police Station in Perur registered a case against him under Sections of the POCSO Act and arrested him.

After the trial, the special court also imposed a fine of ₹12,000 on him.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.